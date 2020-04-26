NOAA Inviting Citizens to Virtually Count Migrating Herring

PLYMOUTH – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced that residents will be able to virtually aid their efforts in tracking migrating river herring in Plymouth.

An underwater camera will provide footage through the internet, and citizen scientists will be able to track the herrings’ upstream migration in Town Brook until June.

Videos ranging from 10 to 60 seconds will be uploaded, and then citizens will be able to help after going through a short list of instructions.

The information, which has been logged with the help of residents in-person since 2008, is used to track how herring populations have changed over time.

For more information, visit NOAA’s website by clicking here.