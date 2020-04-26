You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA Inviting Citizens to Virtually Count Migrating Herring

April 26, 2020

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

PLYMOUTH – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced that residents will be able to virtually aid their efforts in tracking migrating river herring in Plymouth.

An underwater camera will provide footage through the internet, and citizen scientists will be able to track the herrings’ upstream migration in Town Brook until June.

Videos ranging from 10 to 60 seconds will be uploaded, and then citizens will be able to help after going through a short list of instructions.

The information, which has been logged with the help of residents in-person since 2008, is used to track how herring populations have changed over time.

For more information, visit NOAA’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


