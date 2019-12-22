NOAA to Add Funding for Right Whale Recovery Support

HYANNIS–NOAA Fisheries is set to add $1.6 million in federal funding to support North Atlantic right whale recovery actions.

The money will support reducing entanglement risks, while also aiding the lobster fishing industry adopt new management regulations. These measures aim to alleviate the impact that traps have on the whales.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered. Within the United States and Canada, the leading cause of death for these whales include fishing gear entanglement and vessel strikes.