You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA to Add Funding for Right Whale Recovery Support

NOAA to Add Funding for Right Whale Recovery Support

December 22, 2019

HYANNIS–NOAA Fisheries is set to add $1.6 million in federal funding to support North Atlantic right whale recovery actions.

The money will support reducing entanglement risks, while also aiding the lobster fishing industry adopt new management regulations. These measures aim to alleviate the impact that traps have on the whales.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered. Within the United States and Canada, the leading cause of death for these whales include fishing gear entanglement and vessel strikes.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 