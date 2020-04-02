You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA to Test Electronic Monitoring in Herring Fishery

April 2, 2020

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators are evaluating how to use electronic monitoring to help manage one of the largest fisheries on the East Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is looking to administer electronic monitoring in the Atlantic herring fishery.

The fishery is based in New England and is an important source of bait fish, as well food for human consumption.

NOAA is looking for herring fishing boats to operate electronic monitoring systems instead of using at-sea monitors, which are human workers.

