NOAA will Expand Recreational Cod Fishing off New England

August 24, 2020

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is expanding the recreational fishing season for cod in the Gulf of Maine in the coming year.

Cod fishing is tightly monitored because the fish’s population off the Northeast has dramatically declined in recent decades.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement the recreational fishing rules “can be liberalized somewhat” without risking exceeding fishing quotas.

The old rules limited cod fishing to September 15 to 30.

The new rules expand the season for private boats to include April 1 to 14.

The season for for-hire boats will be expanded to September 8 to October 7 and April 1 to 14.

