Nonprofit Builds Friendships Among Those with Intellectual Disabilities

YARMOUTH – Community Connections Inc. has launched Explorers, a pilot program to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism spectrum disorder develop friendships.

The nonprofit serves those with disabilities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, and said the program will help participants gain skills and confidence in developing healthy relationships.

“It can be challenging for adults with IDD and/or ASD to understand the nuances of friendships and communicating with others. Our staff are trained to guide individuals in safe and appropriate social interactions,” said David Botting, President and CEO of Community Connections Inc., in a statement.

“As these individuals with high-functioning IDD and/or ASD explore different activities, they can improve social skills which are valuable for developing new and meaningful friendships.”

The nonprofit said that the first activity of the Explorers program will be hiking, engaging groups of six individuals on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Community partners of the program include Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Center for Coastal Studies and Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, among others.

The eight week program, kicking off March 20, includes transportation from a central location, a meal and snacks, trained staff and guest experts.

Those interested can apply by calling (508) 744 1141 or visit the Explorers page online.