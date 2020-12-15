Cape Cod Real Estate Sales Remain Strong

BARNSTABLE – November was a busy month for real estate sales volume and value compared to the same time last year, according to Barnstable County Register of Deeds Jack Meade.

Volume of real estate sales last month were up by 34 percent compared to 2019, and the total value of sales was up 66.5 percent.

The median individual property sale value was up 26.5 percent and there was an identical increase in volume of mortgage activity from 2019 levels.

In the year to date report, volume of sales was up 11 percent, total value of sales up 26 percent, individual sale value is up 13.6 percent and mortgage volume is up 44.8 percent.

The increases are part of a continued trend that started in the summer.

“Initially, a lot of it was catch up from the fact that we didn’t have a spring. We had very little business going into the first half the year, and subsequently things significantly picked up in June and July, especially July, and from that point forward,” said Meade.

“We’ve gone significantly passed. We’re up over 11 percent from last year in sales.”’

Meade said that the inventory of properties on the market will likely decide the December and the beginning of the next year’s sales figures.

The median sale prices of property in Barnstable County was $493,500, representing an increase in the value of homes being sold.

The median mortgage amount was $301,641.