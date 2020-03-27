Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Massachusetts Jumps to 25

BOSTON (AP) — The number of people in Massachusetts who have died from COVID-19 jumped by 10, bringing the total to 25 since the start of the outbreak.

Public health officials said the number of residents who have so far tested positive for the disease increased to more than 2,400.

Gov. Charlie Baker has submitted a request to the federal government for a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts.

The Republican governor said Thursday the declaration would provide Massachusetts with additional assistance.

Baker also announced that a state-owned facility in Boston is being opened to care for homeless individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19.