You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Massachusetts Jumps to 25

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Massachusetts Jumps to 25

March 27, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The number of people in Massachusetts who have died from COVID-19 jumped by 10, bringing the total to 25 since the start of the outbreak.

Public health officials said the number of residents who have so far tested positive for the disease increased to more than 2,400.

Gov. Charlie Baker has submitted a request to the federal government for a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts.

The Republican governor said Thursday the declaration would provide Massachusetts with additional assistance.

Baker also announced that a state-owned facility in Boston is being opened to care for homeless individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 