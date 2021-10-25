Yarmouth Town Meeting to Address Wastewater Issues

YARMOUTH – A Special Town Meeting will take place in Yarmouth on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Mattacheese Middle School Auditorium at 400 Higgins Crowell Road, with wastewater a big item on the agenda.

Several of the articles being discussed, such as articles four through six, revolve around the creation of a Wastewater Enterprise Fund to invest in maintenance and improvements of the town’s wastewater infrastructure, including the construction of a wastewater treatment plant.

Other articles being discussed include proposed amendments to local zoning laws.

Zoning Article Three would expand business opportunities by allowing brewpubs in the Town’s B1/B2 commercial areas, while Article Four would allow food trucks to operate in residential zoning districts owned by the Town.

Seating at the event will be arranged to permit attendees to sit at least six feet apart. Masks are recommended but not required for the event, with extra masks available on site.

The meeting will be moderated by Finance Committee Member Kenneth Mudie.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter