OCHS Names Morin as Director of Nursing, Quality and Care Coordination

January 19, 2020

HARWICH PORT–Kristin Morin has been named as the new Director of Nursing, Quality and Care Coordination at Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS).

Morin will oversee the nursing program at OCHS, as well as the quality and care coordination projects at the three OCHS health center sites.

Morin, a Truro resident, was most recently the Quality Manager for the Holyoke Medical Group and Holyoke Medical Center. She received her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Yale University, and she also serves as an adjunct professor at Worcester State University.

