CCNS seeking applicants to run concessions at Herring Cove Beach

PROVINCETOWN – The National Park Service is offering a ten-year concessions opportunity at Herring Cove Beach, Provincetown, located within the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The selected concessionaire would manage a casual food and beverage snack bar and associated operations.

The contract is expected to begin on January 1st, 2026.

According to the Cape Cod National Seashore, “The Herring Cove snack bar consists of a concession stand with full-service kitchen capabilities and separate storage space. The concession offers food and beverage sales, alcohol sales, convenience item sales, and food and beverage sales at temporary locations outside of the assigned facility on National Seashore property under a concessions contract with the National Park Service. The snack bar is located at Herring Cove Beach, Province Lands Road, Provincetown, MA 02657.”

The park will host a site visit for interested operators later this month, on Thursday the 26th.

“The site visit will provide an overview of the concession operation along with a tour of the facilities assigned to the Concessioner under the Draft Contract. Each interested Offeror is limited to five persons attending the site visit, and all attendees must be 18 years or older. Please register for the site visit by Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by sending an email to [email protected]. All emails must include your name, the name of the organization interested in bidding that you represent, the primary contact for the organization, and the number of people in your party. All parties attending the site visit must disclose the names of the interested organizations engaging their services to the NPS.”

Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 4 p.m. on September 17th. They should be directed to [email protected] and should include “Herring Cove Snack Bar Prospectus” in the subject line.