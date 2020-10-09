You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Official Says Vaccine Expected in January, Countering Trump

October 9, 2020

President Donald J. Trump (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines … to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”

Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services’ assistant secretary of preparedness and response.

President Donald Trump said at a White House press briefing last month:  “We think we can start sometime in October.”

By MARTHA MENDOZA AND JULIET LINDERMAN

