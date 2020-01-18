Officials in Bourne Given Options for Additional Parking in Buzzards Bay

BOURNE – Plans for how to manage parking in the downtown Buzzards Bay area have been an ongoing source of discussion for town officials in Bourne.

Town Manager Coreen Moore presented a report to Selectmen recently which outlined eight potential locations for additional parking within walking distance of the downtown area.

“We originally sat down and looked at the mapping and we came up with eight potential sites that could possibly be additional parking,” Moore said.

“Some of these sites are not official lots or parcels, what they are is an extension of the right of way.”

Of the eight locations Moore presented, two sites are owned by the town, five are owned by the state, and one is privately owned.

Planners reviewed the existing conditions and constraints of each lot and developed conceptual designs based on the information they acquired.

Proposed parking at the National Marine Life Center generated two concepts, one of which calls for parking at the Center to merge with additional spaces on property behind the building.

This option would provide the most parking to the downtown area, with 40 new spaces in an ideal location.

The other concept would keep the parking behind the building separate from the Center.

Moore said that the easiest lot to develop would be a town-owned lot on Cohasset Ave behind St. Margaret’s Church which would provide 15 parking spaces within walking distance to Main Street.

Moore also said that a working group made up of town officials and stakeholders would determine the next steps in planning parking for the area and that her report was just a concept.

Board Chairwoman, Judith Froman said that Moore’s report is just one piece of a complex puzzle that the town is trying to put together.