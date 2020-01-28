Harwich Taking Steps to Demolish Bank Street Property

HARWICH – Harwich selectmen have instructed Interim Town Administrator Joseph Powers to take the necessary steps to begin the process of demolishing the former fire station on Bank Street.

“If the board is inclined to take next steps, my recommendation is the building has to come down and it should come down sooner rather than later,” Powers told selectmen.

Selectmen Michael MacAskill requested moving ahead with the demolition plans and a site visit was held with Town Engineer Griffin Ryder and Harbormaster John Rendon.

Since the harbor department moved its maintenance operations to new facilities at Saquatucket Harbor last year, the building has not been used.

A 2016 report to selectmen stated that the real estate and open space committee recommended the sale of the property at 203 Bank Street, where the former fire station currently sits.

There were talks at the time of the sale about demolishing the building, which never happened.

It was also suggested that an asbestos inspection report be conducted and a 21E hazardous material study be done on the building.

Powers said that in 2017, a town meeting vote gave authorization to selectmen to sell the property, declaring it a surplus.

At the time of the vote, working with the Harwich Conservation Trust was discussed as the trust was interested in the parking facilities at the location.

Powers also said some of the contents inside the building could potentially be auctioned off and that he would work with the procurement team to set up an auction online.

“I think there are a number of items in the building that we can auction off which is allowed under the procurement laws,” Powers said.

“Then work on demolition, I do believe that demolition can occur internally.”

The funds generated from the sale of the land were set to offset the capital costs of the harbor department’s new maintenance facility.