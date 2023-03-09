Officials Seek Feedback on Long-Term Transportation Plan

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is soliciting feedback on a long-term transportation plan for the region.

The 2024 Regional Transportation Plan is lookin to envision the area’s transportation system in 2050. The program will feature suggestions and methods to allocate federal and state resources.

People are invited to given their vision of the future and thoughts on what projects should be prioritized.

The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization will be taking thoughts on things such as safer roadways, improved pavement, and additional paths for walking and biking before incorporating them into the plan.

A series of meetings on the matter will be held on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21.

Truro Town Hall will be the site of the first on Monday at 5 p.m. Another in-person meeting will be held at the Hyannis Transportation Center the next day at 11 a.m. Additionally, a virtual meeting will take place Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.