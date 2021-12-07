Officials to Take Comments on West Chatham Center Plan

CHATHAM – The Chatham Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting to accept public comments on the West Chatham Neighborhood Center’s draft bylaw on Monday, December 13, at 5:30 p.m..

Town officials have been considering comments and recommendations on the center since the Route 28 Visioning Project was finished back in 2014.

Now, residents, business owners, and other stakeholders can provide input on what they would like to see done with the center and the area’s zoning bylaws. Considerations for those zoning bylaws will be addressed at a future town meeting, according to the town.

More information, including how to review the draft bylaw and how to join the meeting, can be found on the town’s website.