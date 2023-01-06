Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, work related to the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project and sewer expansion will impact traffic on Hyannis roads.

Through Friday, traffic will be alternating along a single lane on Craigville Beach Road.

Tuesday through Thursday, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from the Covell’s Beach parking lot entrance to Strawberry Hill Road.

Police details will assist in directing traffic.

Also next week, sewer installation on Strawberry Hill Road will require the roadway from Route 28 to Wequaquet Lane to be closed.

Sewer installation also continues on Phinney’s Lane.

Drivers are urged by Barnstable officials to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow posted safety and traffic signs.