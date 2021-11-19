3G Phase Out Means Many Old Cell Phones Won’t Work

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety & Security is letting people know that major cellular providers plan to phase out 3G coverage beginning early in 2022.

Older phones, data functions, and 911 calling will be affected. The FCC urges consumers using 3G to contact their carriers for upgrades.

Other electronics, dependent on wireless technology, such as home security alarm services could be affected, as well as SOS systems in your vehicle.

AT&T announced that it will retire 3G in February of 2022. T-Mobile Sprint plans to shut down in March. Verizon has announced to close 3G by the end of the year.

The Federal Communications Commission previously issued a similar alert.

By Michael Mullaney, CapeCod.com NewsCenter