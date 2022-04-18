You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Olympic Champ Jepchirchir Wins 50th Women’s Boston Marathon

April 18, 2022

Photo courtesy of Wally Gobetz, Creative Commons license

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street.

Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men’s division as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, The Associated Press
