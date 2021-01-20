You are here: Home / NewsCenter / On Day One, Biden to Undo Trump Policies on Climate, Virus

On Day One, Biden to Undo Trump Policies on Climate, Virus

January 20, 2021

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first hours as president, Joe Biden on Wednesday will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy.

Aides say Biden plans to sign a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the pandemic.

Biden also is expected to end construction on Trump’s border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

By ZEKE MILLER
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 