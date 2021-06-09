WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire and and Barnstable Police responded to this two car crash Tuesday morning morning. A Toyota Corolla and a Jeep Unlimited collided. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
One injured in crash in West Barnstable on Tuesday
June 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
