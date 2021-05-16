You are here: Home / NewsCenter / One injured, traffic detoured after crash in Brewster

One injured, traffic detoured after crash in Brewster

May 16, 2021


BREWSTER – Brewster Police report that A two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Stonybrook Road at Paine’s Creek Road was impacting travel this morning. Westbound traffic was closed at Route 6A (blinking light) and Paine’s Creek access to Stonybrook Road is closed until the vehicles can be removed. Please utilize AP Newcomb Road as an alternate route for Westbound traffic on Stonybrook. Stonybrook eastbound is flowing with delays around the scene of the crash.

According to reports, one person was injured and a utility pole was compromised.

