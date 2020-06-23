Chatham to Begin Online Sales for Beach Passes

CHATHAM – Parking passes for Chatham beaches will be sold online beginning on Thursday, June 25 for those who are not residents of the town.

Prior to arriving at Harding’s, Cockle Cove, and Ridgevale beaches, the passes must be purchased online through a computer, smart phone, or tablet.

The passes will be sold exclusively through the web. The harbormaster’s office and beach gatehouses will not sell the passes.

The link to purchase the passes will be made available on the town’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.