Online SNAP Options in Massachusetts Expanded

BOSTON – Expansions to online purchasing options for Massachusetts residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance have been made available.

State officials announced Wednesday that fresh food and other needs can be ordered online with EBT SNAP benefits from new vendors such as Stop & Shop and Hannaford, which were recently added alongside stores like Walmart and Aldi.

Same-day delivery and pickup options are available online through Instacart, which is waiving pickup and delivery fees for SNAP recipients through September 16.

For more information, visit the Department of Transitional Assistance’s website by clicking here.