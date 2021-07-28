Open House to be Held for Provincetown Park

PROVINCETOWN – An open house to share new information about the park design for the East End Waterfront Park will be held in the park itself in Provincetown on Saturday, July 31.

The event will be held from 11am to 3pm and residents are allowed to attend at their leisure.

Due to current COVID-19 concerns, it is requested that attendees wear masks and maintain social distancing measures.

Disposable masks will be available at the open house for anyone who needs one.

The park is located at 387 Commercial Street in Provincetown.

The event is hosted by the Provincetown Recreation Department, and they’re also seeking resident feedback on the ark.

The highly anticipated park has gone through several stages of planning and development.

More information can be found on the Town of Provincetown’s website, here.