OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council

BARNSTABLE – OpenCape recently announced that it is signing on as one of three sustaining sponsors of the Cape Cod Technology Council, joining Cape Cod 5 and Cape Light Compact.

Funding will be used to support the council’s mission to promote and mentor the advancement and economic viability of crucial technological infrastructure across the Cape.

“OpenCape and CCTC are a natural fit. Sponsoring their important work, which includes equal parts economic development, networking, and STEM education and understanding, is a good way to reach our stakeholders and help further the Council’s mission,” said OpenCape CEO Steven Johnston.

The non-profit operates and maintains a fiber optic network providing affordable broadband internet access for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and municipalities throughout the region, with residential and main street business fiber internet pilots launched in Woods Hole, Falmouth, and Hyannis.

“OpenCape has long been a major supporter of the Technology Council and its programs. The Council was thrilled that OpenCape has become one of our inaugural Sustaining Sponsors helping us expand member services, outreach and new programming to Cape Cod,” said Stephen Smith, who was recently announced as Executive Director of the CCTC.

“This level of support is testament to OpenCape’s commitment to the community through the provision f technology and services and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter