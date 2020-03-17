OpenCape Offers Clients Free Bandwidth Upgrades to Combat COVID-19

BARNSTABLE – Open Cape is working to help increase high-speed online access during the coronavirus crisis.

They are offering existing customers free bandwidth upgrades, effective immediately.

The service will allow businesses to accommodate remote work and tele-meeting capabilities, hospitals to implement innovative screening and assessment applications, and educational institutions to offer distance learning for students.

The service will also provide municipalities with enhanced communications to aid in public safety and prompt dissemination of vital information.

“Businesses are sending their employees home, they’re streaming all kinds of meetings and things like that, so we wanted to make sure that businesses and schools and town halls and police and fire stations could keep functioning,” said OpenCape CEO Steven Johnston.

“Rather than having people spend extra money on bandwidth and connectivity we said ‘hey if you have 100 megs and you want 200 or 300 or 500 megs no problem, no charge, 100 percent free’ until this crisis subsides.”

Johnston said the strategy is reflective of a nationwide coronavirus response, as thousands of companies across the U.S. are requiring that their employees work remotely, if possible, to help combat the virus.

“We hope this assists our customers to decrease the need for human contact and direct interaction and to promote the social distancing that can help reduce the spread of disease,” continued Johnston.

For business customers of OpenCape, this service will lessen the need for commuting to offices or engaging in extended employee travel by hosting web meetings and allowing for more virtualization.

”The sophistication of the OpenCape Network allows us to deliver significant bandwidth to our customers with ease,” said Dan Collins, Director of Network Operations for OpenCape.

Current OpenCape customers simply need to request a bandwidth increase to meet their project needs.

The nonprofit indicates that they will be able to accommodate any requests for bandwidth upgrades within approximately 24 to 48 hours, and that the enhanced services will continue for as long as the situation dictates.

“If organizations are planning to utilize technology and take advantage of new offers from platforms such as Cisco, LogMeIn, and Avaya, all of which are making free limited-time licenses available for the software needed to host and participate in video conferences, then we want to be sure that lack of bandwidth isn’t an obstacle to implementing these initiatives,” said Johnston.

“Our goal is to assist our customers in any way that supports their individualized response to the potential threat of COVID-19.”

For more information on OpenCape and the free bandwidth upgrade service for businesses, visit Opencape.org.