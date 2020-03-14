Operational Services Division of Massachusetts Sends out Memorandum on Protective Equipment and Products

HYANNIS – The Operational Services Division of Massachusetts has sent out a memorandum to residents in the state in response to Governor Baker’s declaration of a state of emergency as the Commonwealth’s need for certain personal protective equipment and other products and services to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus begin to shrink.

Buyers should consult the EPA’s Registered Antimicrobial Products for use against novel coronavirus for guidance.

Buyers also are responsible for asking vendors to verify the cleaning products will kill the Coronavirus.

The OSD has been conducting outreach to Tier 1 Statewide Contract Vendors about the states need for the following PPE products and services:

Disinfecting Hand Soaps

Disposable gloves

Hand sanitizers

Masks

Paper towel products

Portable hand washing stations

Sanitizing cleaning services

Sanitizing wipes

The OSD’s Vendors are reporting significant shortages or no inventory for certain products such as hand sanitizers, and masks, which prompted the organization to identify additional Tier 2 Statewide Contract Vendors on other OSD Statewide Contracts to determine if they have access to hard to find products.

To help get the needed products and services into the hands of those organizations that need them, the OSD is waiving certain procurement rules.

This action allows Tier 2 vendors who may have the products in inventory or have access to the products from manufacturers to provide those products to Commonwealth buyers.

This action also allows the purchase of the products listed above under the emergency provisions of the Best Value Handbook through emergency purchases from other vendors such as Tier 3 vendors.

The Tier 3 vendor grouping allows purchasers the option of purchasing critical items that are not available from Statewide Contract vendors until such time as products become readily available for purchase from Tier 1 and Tier 2 vendors.

The OSD noted that the contractors that have active Statewide Contracts to sell these products are still the first source for all state agencies to acquire these products.

The organization also stated that there may be other goods and services for which you may have an urgent need.

To see the EPA’s Registered Antimicrobial Products for use against novel coronavirus for guidance, visit EPA.gov

Should you have a need for goods or services not mentioned above or have any other questions related to the memorandum, please contact OSD at COVID19purchasing@mass.gov.