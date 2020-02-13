Opioid Overdose Deaths Down 5% From State’s Peak in 2016

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials said Wednesday that the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts fell an estimated 5% from its 2016 peak.

The state health department said the decline comes despite the growing presence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl as a driver of opioid-related overdose deaths.

In 2019, the opioid-related overdose death rate was 29 per 100,000 people.

In 2016, it was 30.5 per 100,000 people.

There were 2,023 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths last year.