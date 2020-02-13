You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Opioid Overdose Deaths Down 5% From State’s Peak in 2016

February 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials said Wednesday that the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts fell an estimated 5% from its 2016 peak.

The state health department said the decline comes despite the growing presence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl as a driver of opioid-related overdose deaths.

In 2019, the opioid-related overdose death rate was 29 per 100,000 people.

In 2016, it was 30.5 per 100,000 people.

There were 2,023 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths last year.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


