Opioid-Related Deaths in Massachusetts Continue to Decline

June 11, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts are continuing to decline.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in the first three months of 2020, there were 467 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths — a nearly 6% decline compared to the first three months of 2019.

The March figures are the first to overlap with the state of emergency declaration and stay-at-home advisory put in place due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker said public health officials will continue to monitor any impact that social isolation practices meant to slow the spread of the virus might have on opioid addiction.

Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


