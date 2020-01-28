Orleans Affordable Housing Trust Looking at Main St. Property

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is a step closer to redeveloping a Main Street property into affordable housing.

Town Planner George Meservey discussed a preliminary site and building analysis for the former Masonic Lodge currently owned by Cape Abilities at 107 Main Street.

The Affordable Housing Trust Board approved three agenda items relating to the project including the authorization of SV Design, of Chatham, to develop a conceptual layout.

Meservey said the design would be for a traditional New England farmstead with layouts up to 14 units.

“This is a viable option for that one and a quarter site on Main Street,” Meservey said.

Board chairman Alan McClennen said the town needs to consider certain factors on the site when it comes to redevelopment.

“The two big trees on main street are something that we really need to really think about,” McClennen said.

He also questioned the viability of the current septic system.

Cape Abilities has completed work on the septic system for the current building.

“But it is probably in the wrong place if we go with the farmhouse approach,” McClennen said.

“What we need to find out is how would the farmhouse and out buildings connect into a barn and actually consume space and then how would that have an impact on creating a new septic system.”

“We are making it clear that if you proceed on Main Street in Orleans we want you to take the following things into account, and then you are free to figure out whether it is 11 units or 14 units or what the connecting building are and so forth,” said McClennen.

The board also voted to have an appraisal conducted to assess the value of the property by Michael Sutton, of Appraisal Company of Cape Cod Inc.

A request for proposals was also approved to seek property for future affordable housing developments in town.