Orleans Asks Voters to Register Ahead of Special Town Election

November 12, 2020

ORLEANS – A special town election will be held on Tuesday, December 1 in Orleans.

On the ballot are six questions related to the fire station, the Nauset Estuary dredging project, the Mill Pond landing restoration project and the construction of a community center.

A sample ballot with the questions can be found here.

The voting will take place at the Senior Center on 150 Rock Harbor Road.

Polling hours are currently reduced to 11 am to 6 pm.

The deadline to register to vote is Saturday, November 21.

Approximately 2000 ballots will be mailed by Thursday, November 12 to voters who previously requested in writing to get all 2020 ballots by mail.

Online registration links, early voting by mail forms and absentee ballot applications can be found on the Town of Orleans’ website.

