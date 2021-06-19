Orleans Board of Health Approves Regulations for Chemical Tanks

ORLEANS – The Orleans Board of Health recently approved new regulations on storage tanks.

At the public hearing which took place on June 17, four out of five board of health members decided unanimously to approve the new rules.

Any tank storing hazardous or toxic material in a liquid form such as fuels are subject to the approved regulations.

The regulations will be going into effect on September 1.

All above-ground storage tanks whether outside or in a building must follow these new guidelines.

Permits will be required from the fire department to install new above ground tanks.

Proper safety features such as specific insulation and the installation of safety valves must be implemented to maintain the tanks in a safe and legal way.

Leaks discovered in tanks are required to be reported to an authorized professional so that the leak can be fixed or the tank removed in a safe way.

Removal of tanks in a timely manner is also required to avoid age-related malfunctions.

In introducing these regulations, members of the board hope to reduce hazards to public health and environmental health from leakages or accidents surrounding these storage tanks.