Orleans Board of Health to Hold Hearing on New Regulations

March 3, 2020

ORLEANS – The Orleans Board of Health will conduct a public hearing this week to accept comments and consider adoption of amendments to the Town of Orleans Use of Orleans Solid Waste Facility Regulations.

Some of the proposed changes include all bags that hold 44 gallons or less must be capable of being tied; grass clipping, weeds, garden materials, shrub clippings, leaves, pine needles, bark mulch, wood chips, and brush be less than one quarter inch in diameter; and all individuals using the solid waste facility must wear proper footwear to prevent injury.

Another amendment that was proposed is to have all primary transfer station stickers for licensed refuse haulers, commercial vehicles, real estate owners/ year round residents, and seasonal residents be priced at $140.

Under the amendment, the costs for a one time user would be $6 for the first three bags or $2 per bag if the user has more than three bags.

The meeting is set for Thursday, March 5th starting at 2 p.m.

