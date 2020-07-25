Orleans Chamber Announces Small Business Hardship Fund

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce will administer grants to local small businesses following the creation of the Hardship Fund with money donated by the Orleans Police Relief Association.

The donation was made to back local Orleans businesses who have historically supported the Orleans Police Relief Association’s fundraisers and events.

The Small Business Hardship Fund will award Operating Support Grants on a first come, first served basis.

Grants will be awarded up to $200 per business.

To be eligible the business must be located within the town of Orleans.

When the fund is depleted, grants will cease.

Those interested in donating to the Hardship Grant Program can mail a check to the Orleans Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 153, Orleans, MA with “Hardship Grant” written in the memo line.

Applications can be found here.