Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it is naming Eastham resident Judy Lindahl as its new Executive Director.

The addition of Lindahl concludes a lengthy search by its Board of Directors, who chose Lindahl for her extensive marketing background.

“Judy’s qualifications, knowledge of Orleans and the Lower Cape and understanding of the business community’s needs is second to none,” said Justin Alex, Commerce Board Chair of the Chamber.

“Our board couldn’t be more excited to work with Judy on making Orleans the hub of the lower Cape again.”

Lindahl spent nearly 18 years at Nauset Marine’s sales and marketing office, where she oversaw marketing and advertising.

During her time there, she directed marketing initiatives in digital and print advertising and social media strategy, favoring an approach of community-based networking with local non-profits.

“I’ve spent the last 17 years of my career being a part of this community, and I am thrilled to be more involved in not only the Town of Orleans, but its’ important business community moving forward,” said Lindahl.

Lindahl is also Board Chair of the Cape Cod Collaborative, an active member of the Eastham Elementary School Committee, Nauset Regional School District Joint Committee, and Chairs the Districts Transportation Committee and the Charles Moore Arena Board of Directors.

