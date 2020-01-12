Orleans Citizens Forum Sponsoring Meeting on Nauset High Renovations

ORLEANS–A meeting sponsored by the Orleans Citizens Forum regarding the objectives and challenges of the planned renovations of Nauset Regional High School will be held Thursday.

The project is estimated to cost $132 million. Out of the amount not covered by the state, the towns of Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet will be asked to divide the cost evenly; Orleans’ portion is estimated to be around $19 million.

Orleans residents can ask questions and provide comments at the forum, being held at the Orleans Senior Center from 3:30 to 5 p.m.