Orleans Seeking Proposals for Community Preservation Projects

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans Community Preservation Committee is accepting applications for 2021-2022 projects.

Areas of funding include outdoor recreation, open space, historic preservation and affordable housing.

Applicants will have until November 22, 2021 to supply a narrative, action plan, proposed funding and timeline for their project ideas.

The funding is available to non-profit community organizations, town boards and departments, and private entities.

Proposals will undergo review by the town counsel, the CPC, and public hearings.

The CPC will submit their recommendations to the select board, which will then appear as warrant articles during the spring Town Meeting.

For information, guidelines, or to view the application, click here or call (203) 892-2966.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter