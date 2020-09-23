You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Cultural Council Seeking Funding Proposals

September 23, 2020

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans Cultural Council is seeking grant proposals for 2021.

The Local Cultural Council program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities.

The Mass Cultural Council funds and manages a network of 329 local cultural councils across the state, representing every city and town in the Commonwealth.

Each local council awards money based on individual community and cultural needs, assessed and set by the members.

The Orleans Cultural Council encourages organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for 2021 grants that support cultural activities, events, and varied programs in the community.

In the past year, the Orleans Cultural Council funded 19 local and regional programs.

The next deadline date is November 16. Applications will be available October 1. 

For applications and guidelines, go to mass-culture.org/Orleans.

Applications, either online or mail, must be postmarked by November 16.

