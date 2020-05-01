Orleans Extending Renewal Deadline For Over Sand, Transfer Station Stickers

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is extending the expiration dates for 2019 over sand and transfer station stickers until June 18 as most town offices remain closed.

As a result of the state’s emergency COVID-19 order, the Orleans sticker office is shut down to walk-in customers until further notice.

Stickers can still be renewed online at https://orleansstickers.townhall247.com:8090/.

Town officials said it may take up to two weeks to receive a new sticker by mail. Stickers can also be renewed by mail at Town of Orleans Sticker Office, 40 Giddiah Hill Road, Orleans, MA 02653.

Weekly and seasonal beach parking stickers are not being sold until May 26, 2020.