ORLEANS – The Orleans Farmer’s Market will have reduced hours on Saturday, May 29 due to weather concerns.

The Farmer’s Market, located at 21 Old Colony Way in Orleans, is usually open Saturdays.

Instead of their usual hours of 9am-1pm, they will instead be open after a delayed start from 11am-1pm on May 29.

They will resume their regular hours the week after on Saturday, June 5, weather permitting.

Further updates on the Orleans Farmer’s Market can be found on their website, here.