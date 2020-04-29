Orleans Finalizes Dates for Town Meeting, Election

ORLEANS – The Orleans Board of Selectmen recently voted to approve the dates of the upcoming Town Meeting and town election.

The annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at Nauset Regional Middle School, and the warrant for the meeting will be made available to residents by May 22.

The town’s senior center will be the voting site for the annual election on Tuesday, June 23. Orleans officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of early voting or absentee voting by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The absentee ballot application is online at the town’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

A written request with your name, address, mailing address, date of birth, and signature can also be submitted to the Town Clerk’s office to apply for an absentee ballot.

The town’s website will also post a sample ballot when it becomes available.

To learn more, visit the town’s website or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 508-240-3700, ext. 2405.