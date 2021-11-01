You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans firefighters battle pickup fire

November 1, 2021

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – Firefighters battled a fully involved pickup truck fire. The fire happened around noon on Route 28 near the Speedway gas station. Route 28 was closed while crews doused the flames. No injuries were reported.

