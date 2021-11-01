ORLEANS – Firefighters battled a fully involved pickup truck fire. The fire happened around noon on Route 28 near the Speedway gas station. Route 28 was closed while crews doused the flames. No injuries were reported.
Orleans firefighters battle pickup fire
November 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
