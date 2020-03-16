You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Gift House Closed Until Further Notice

Orleans Gift House Closed Until Further Notice

March 16, 2020

From Town of Orleans website

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans has announced that the Gift House is closed until further notice.

The decision was made effective immediately due to an overabundance of caution with the COVID-19 situation.

 

