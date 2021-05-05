Orleans Moving Into Next Phase of Water Project

ORLEANS – An update to the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project has been released, detailing what the next two weeks of construction should look like for the project.

29 Overland Way will be experiencing traffic from construction equipment entering and exiting at Bay Ridge Lane and work including formwork and rebar installation.

Drainage will be installed at Lots Hollow Road, causing traffic and delays.

Between Brewster Cross Road and Main Street on Route 6A will be congested due to sewer work.

The South Orleans Road part of Route 28 between Cummings Road and Cuffy’s will be experiencing work on water systems before the crew moves to Cove Road.

Alternate routes to avoid traffic and congestion should be considered when making travel plans.

Traffic slows through work zones can be expected, in addition to detours and possible lane closures.

More updates on the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project can be expected at a later date.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter