Orleans Holding Public FY21 Budget Hearing

March 3, 2020

ORLEANS – Orleans is hosting a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday.

The meeting is being hosted by the selectmen and the finance committee to review upcoming spending on schools, grant funds, and many other public services and expenditures of the town.

A copy of the FY21 budget document is available in PDF form for review by the public at this link off the board of selectmen’s page on the town website or in-person during normal business hours at the Board of Selectmen’s Office.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 pm at the Nauset Meeting Room in the Orleans Town Hall.

