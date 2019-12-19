Orleans Intersection Proposal Met with Mixed Reactions

ORLEANS – The plan to reconfigure the intersection of Route 28, Route 39, and Quonset Road in Orleans was praised by town residents last week, but specific details regarding road lighting were criticized.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation presented their initial design at a public hearing.

The plan looks to alleviate safety issues by replacing the angled intersection with a one-lane rotary. Sidewalks, high-visibility crosswalks, and other additions were included in the pitch.

Department of Public Works and Natural Resources Director Tom Daley read letters from citizens who couldn’t be in attendance.

The letters praised the action to move forward with redesigning the intersection. One of those letters was from resident Ron Collins.

“Ron says, ‘This would be the most significant roadway improvement you could do in South Orleans. It would definitely, significantly, reduce decision points as going through the intersection,'” Daley read.

MassDOT estimated that construction would cost just over $4 million.

However, multiple people expressed concerns with the amount of lighting – over a dozen light fixtures – proposed at the meeting by MassDOT.

Former Selectman Sims McGrath said that too many bright lights without warning could potentially blind drivers.

“Orleans is the eldest community in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” McGrath explained.

“So, light gradation is important for a lot of our local drivers.”

Residents asked MassDOT to reconsider the lighting setup before presenting a more complete plan by next summer.