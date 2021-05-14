Orleans Public Hearing to Consider Seasonal Parking Regulations

ORLEANS – The Orleans Select Board is planning a public hearing to consider proposed seasonal parking regulations and fines.

The regulation would be in effect from June 15 to September 15.

The proposed parking regulations and changes can be found on the Town of Orleans website here.

The webpage also contains the webinar identification number.

The draft of the regulations include parking for “Zero Emission” vehicles only, such as areas like the town EV charging station locations.

It would also add regulation for ensuring vehicles park on the side of the road with the direction of traffic, and prevent any vehicles from obstructing, blocking or impeding travel to or from any private way or driveway.

The meeting will be held over Zoom or by phone by dialing (646) 558 8656.

The public hearing will be hosted at 7 pm on Wednesday, May 19.

Public comments may be submitted by emailing them to Molly Bates at mbates@town.orleans.ma.us no later than 4:30 pm on the day of the hearing.