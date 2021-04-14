Orleans Releases Wastewater Infrastructure Project Updates

ORLEANS – An update to the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project has been released, detailing what the next two weeks of construction should look like for the project.

Detours and traffic interruption can be expected at 29 Overland Way, with construction equipment entering at Bay Ridge Lane.

Lots Hollow Road will also be experiencing traffic caused by construction crews and equipment.

Route 6A near Old Tote Road and between Hole in one Restaurant and Emack & Bolios will be having utility work done and will crowding with construction equipment can be expected.

Route 28 and Route 6A around Orleans will both be experiencing construction related delays and detours.

Alternate routes to avoid traffic and congestion should be considered when making travel plans.

Traffic slows through work zones can be expected, in addition to detours.

Dropping of lanes can lengthen travel times substantially.

More updates on the Orleans Wastewater Infrastructure Project can be expected at a later date.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter