Orleans Town Meeting Voters to Decide on 47 Articles

ORLEANS – Orleans residents will be gathering outdoors at Nauset Middle School’s track field for their annual and special town meeting on Saturday.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will feature 47 articles, including approval for school and town budgets and the capital improvement plan.

Voters will also tackle articles that include appropriating $1.7 million for the design of a Meetinghouse Pond area wastewater facility, $12.2 million for the downtown sewer project construction and transferring more than $1.5 million from the Community Preservation Fund to fund 17 different projects.

The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021 is $39.3 million.

Organizers have set up the field with 550 chairs spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines and attendees are asked to bring hand sanitizers, masks and anything that can protect them from the weather.

The event will be followed by town election, which is scheduled for Tuesday.