You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Road Work to Continue Into December

Orleans Road Work to Continue Into December

November 24, 2020

ORLEANS – Officials in Orleans are advising motorists of continued road work being done throughout the town.

Through the first week of December, contractors will be keeping up with improvements to wastewater treatment, pumping stations, and more in the downtown area.

This includes road work along Route 6A, along with stretches on Old Colony Road, West Road, and other roads in the area.

Detours will be in place during weekday work hours. Crews will not be working on Thanksgiving Day nor the day after.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 