Orleans Road Work to Continue Into December

ORLEANS – Officials in Orleans are advising motorists of continued road work being done throughout the town.

Through the first week of December, contractors will be keeping up with improvements to wastewater treatment, pumping stations, and more in the downtown area.

This includes road work along Route 6A, along with stretches on Old Colony Road, West Road, and other roads in the area.

Detours will be in place during weekday work hours. Crews will not be working on Thanksgiving Day nor the day after.